Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $302.00

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 302 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 308.50 ($4.03), with a volume of 1257086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303 ($3.96).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 342.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 387.32.

Get Fidelity China Special Situations alerts:

In other news, insider Vanessa Donegan bought 4,872 shares of Fidelity China Special Situations stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £15,151.92 ($19,796.08).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.