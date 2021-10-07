Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ opened at 20.40 on Thursday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 14.00 and a fifty-two week high of 21.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is 20.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

