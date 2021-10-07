John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 29.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

Shares of PDT stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.