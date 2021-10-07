PCM Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PCM opened at $11.31 on Thursday. PCM Fund has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCM Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of PCM Fund worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

