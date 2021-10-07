NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Barclays upgraded NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.64.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.