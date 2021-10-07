Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $195.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acuity Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Acuity Brands worth $21,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

