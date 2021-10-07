Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 175,567 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 924.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 145,583 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 110,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $191.77 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $216.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.16 and a 200-day moving average of $192.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

