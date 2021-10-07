Boston Partners Sells 195,820 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,534,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 195,820 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Unisys were worth $38,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UIS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Unisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Unisys by 573.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Unisys by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Unisys stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The company had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

