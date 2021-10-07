Ambrosus Hits Market Cap of $19.61 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $19.61 million and approximately $335,698.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 588,290,773 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

