Short Interest in Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Drops By 19.5%

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.6 days.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHUHF opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

