Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Rises By 20.6%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,497,800 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 1,242,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,496.3 days.

NVZMF opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $82.59.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

