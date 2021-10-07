Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Rises By 20.6%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,497,800 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 1,242,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,496.3 days.
NVZMF opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $82.59.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.