Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,264 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.50% of West Fraser Timber worth $51,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth approximately $4,904,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $4,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFG opened at $85.30 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

