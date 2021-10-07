Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.72 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.31.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

