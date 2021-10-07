Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 124.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

