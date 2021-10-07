Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 10,088.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tilray by 738.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,112 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tilray by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 641,138 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 732,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.93 million. Analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

