Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 78,546 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 49,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $485.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.85. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $341.80 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.