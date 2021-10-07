Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $2,912,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.30. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -78.33 and a beta of -0.03.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INDI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

