Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $113,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.