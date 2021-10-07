Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.36.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $36.83 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.44) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

