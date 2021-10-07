Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 405,995 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,056,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,995 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $904,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $1,758,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $81.64. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.77 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

