Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,618,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,346,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.31% of Clarivate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.81, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.