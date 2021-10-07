Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 206,769 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 206,769 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $547,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Synopsys by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,426,000 after purchasing an additional 203,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 982,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,078 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $294.57 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.20 and a 52-week high of $340.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

