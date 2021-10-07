Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Up 6%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.76 and last traded at $65.46. 6,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 420,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $701,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,574 shares of company stock valued at $25,141,761 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

