Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €122.22 ($143.79).

Sixt stock opened at €126.20 ($148.47) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €119.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €117.67. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €139.40 ($164.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

