Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €122.22 ($143.79).

Sixt stock opened at €126.20 ($148.47) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €119.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €117.67. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €139.40 ($164.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

