Short Interest in Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Rises By 30.0%

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of SBOEF opened at $36.15 on Thursday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
