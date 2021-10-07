Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given Buy Rating at Cormark

Altus Group (TSE:AIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cormark in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price (up previously from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.25.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$63.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.84. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$47.10 and a 1 year high of C$68.17. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 80.95.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.1800001 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

