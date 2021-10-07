Sprott (NYSE:SII) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sprott (NYSE:SII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Sprott alerts:

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

SII opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprott has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $931.29 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprott by 185.5% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 296,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprott by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Sprott by 2.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 131,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sprott by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprott (SII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.