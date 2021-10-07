ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 740,500 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIXY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ShiftPixy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIXY opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. ShiftPixy has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 2,781.09% and a negative net margin of 305.80%.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc provides human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

