AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Short Interest Update

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,800 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the August 31st total of 709,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 384.9 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AusNet Services to a “hold” rating and set a $2.41 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.41.

OTCMKTS:SAUNF opened at $1.85 on Thursday. AusNet Services has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

AusNet Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Growth and Future Networks. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users.

