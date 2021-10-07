SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SKYT. Cowen began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $27.03 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWater Technology (SKYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.