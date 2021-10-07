Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) shares dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.12 and last traded at $50.64. Approximately 21,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 496,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.16.

BALY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Get Bally's alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.46.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $115,773,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $61,804,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $54,110,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $58,044,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after buying an additional 767,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.