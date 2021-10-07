ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.95

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 86491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter.

About ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.