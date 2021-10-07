Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.80

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 21914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Integra Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$169.55 million and a PE ratio of -3.73.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.12). Analysts forecast that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

