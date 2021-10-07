Brokerages Set Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target at $11.13

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWXZF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

CWXZF stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

