Analysts Set Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target at $73.90

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of SGMS opened at $79.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.91. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $87.45. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Scientific Games by 16.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,865,000 after acquiring an additional 315,072 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

