Analysts Set Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target at $73.90

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of SGMS opened at $79.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.91. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $87.45. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.23 and a beta of 2.06.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Scientific Games by 16.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,865,000 after acquiring an additional 315,072 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
