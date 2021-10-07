XTX Topco Ltd Sells 805 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 65,158 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 134,304 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 608,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after buying an additional 90,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $599,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,912,448.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 57,930 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $3,148,495.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,293,532.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,066 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,448 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

