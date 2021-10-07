AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $210.31 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $127.96 and a 1 year high of $228.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.60 and its 200-day moving average is $210.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

