Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $436,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 42.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 69.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 561.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 113,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

EPR opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.