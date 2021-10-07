Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.72 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,307 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,030 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 89,683 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,270,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,085,000 after acquiring an additional 152,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $38.68 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 214.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

