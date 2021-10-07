New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,688 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth $14,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.