PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PKO stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

Get PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund were worth $18,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified and closed-end management fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. The company was founded on November 30, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.