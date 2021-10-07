Andrea Lee Eldridge Sells 923 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrea Lee Eldridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $98,293.12.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $32.06 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

