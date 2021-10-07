BrightSphere Investment Group plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:BSA)

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

BSA stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.