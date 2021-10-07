United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend by 158.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

UBFO stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.84. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 22.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Security Bancshares stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in United Security Bancshares were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

