PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1845 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PTAIY opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.