Analysts Anticipate Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.06. Standard Motor Products reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $123,526.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $247,009.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,756 shares of company stock valued at $887,290. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 15.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 68.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,429,000 after acquiring an additional 126,701 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 229.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

