Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $151.81 Million Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,536 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $151,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,240 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.76. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $110.40.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

