Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 167,400 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 167,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 143.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($9.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.