Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 539.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Roku were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roku by 104.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Roku by 37.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 29.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 6.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $192,854,281 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $321.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 196.15 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.52 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

