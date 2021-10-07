Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

DAL stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.